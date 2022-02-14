Ty’lik Zypheir Rose passed peacefully on February 11, 2022. Born at 12:55 pm, he met the eyes of the Lord.

Ty’lik was the son of Summer Calloway and Robert Rose. He is also survived by a loving sister, Ja’mya Rose, his maternal grandparents Stephanie (Holly), James Calloway (Jessica), great-grandparents Brenda and Tim Avery, paternal grandmother Veronica Rose, paternal great-grandmother Louise Rose, and lots of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Ty’lik is preceded in death by his great-great grandmother Rosie Mae.

Little One

My little one, precious from the start

Made in the image of God

He created your innermost part

Formed from this earth’s sod

Knit together in your mother’s womb

By a loving and caring friend

You don’t have to assume

A glorious wonder made to the very end

God makes no mistakes

He knew exactly His very plans

God is perfect doing what it takes

Wonderful are the works of His hands

God had this in mind for your life

This perfect and wonderful plan

You have given to us many joys

Now we give you back into His hands.

To take care of you as only He can,

It’s not good-bye dear Ty’lik

It is only until we meet again

Heaven is our final home, we will see you there.

-by Peter C. Salmond (based on Psalm 139:13-14)

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Rose and Calloway families.

