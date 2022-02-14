Ty’lik Zypheir Rose passed peacefully on February 11, 2022. Born at 12:55 pm, he met the eyes of the Lord.
Ty’lik was the son of Summer Calloway and Robert Rose. He is also survived by a loving sister, Ja’mya Rose, his maternal grandparents Stephanie (Holly), James Calloway (Jessica), great-grandparents Brenda and Tim Avery, paternal grandmother Veronica Rose, paternal great-grandmother Louise Rose, and lots of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ty’lik is preceded in death by his great-great grandmother Rosie Mae.
Little One
My little one, precious from the start
Made in the image of God
He created your innermost part
Formed from this earth’s sod
Knit together in your mother’s womb
By a loving and caring friend
You don’t have to assume
A glorious wonder made to the very end
God makes no mistakes
He knew exactly His very plans
God is perfect doing what it takes
Wonderful are the works of His hands
God had this in mind for your life
This perfect and wonderful plan
You have given to us many joys
Now we give you back into His hands.
To take care of you as only He can,
It’s not good-bye dear Ty’lik
It is only until we meet again
Heaven is our final home, we will see you there.
-by Peter C. Salmond (based on Psalm 139:13-14)
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Rose and Calloway families.