TSgt. Garland Tipton, USAF Retired, passed away Monday at his home.
He was born February 9, 1937 in Flag Pond, TN, a son of the late Frank and Hamie Tipton.
He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years: Betty L. Nelson Tipton; one son: TSgt. Dwight Tipton, Retired, and wife, Terrie Tipton; granddaughter: Tabitha; grandsons: Isaac and Jacob; six great-grandchildren; brother: Dean (Sharon) Tipton; sisters-in-law: Joy, Katie, and Evelyn.
At his request there will be no service or visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.