Truman Clark, age 83, of Piney Flats, TN went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born February 27, 1937 in Elizabethton and was the son of the late William Ed and Juanita Welch Clark.
Truman found love and married the mother of his children, Katrina Hughes Clark on December 28, 1962. When Katrina passed away in November of 2000 he found love again when his former pastor and friend, Mack Houston introduced him to Phyllis Hall. They were married on January 11, 2003.
In addition to his parents and wife he was proceeded in death by an infant son, Ricky Clark; sister, Lucille Simmons and brother, Bill Clark.
Those left to cherish his memory include wife, Phyllis Clark, of Piney Flats, TN; three sons, Larry Clark and wife Lou Ellen of Russellville, TN, Kenny Clark and Mike Clark each of Johnson City, TN; daughter, Connie Clark Lewis and husband Donnie of Maryville, TN; step son, Clifford Hall and wife Kim of Piney Flats, TN; Sisters, Betty Slemp and husband John of Elizabethton, TN, Brenda Lynch and husband Ted of Jonesborough, TN; brother-in-law, Bill Simmons of Charlotte, NC; sisters-in-law, Doris Clark of Johnson City, TN and Joy Reeser and husband Floyd of Elizabethton, TN; grandchildren, Kamren Lewis, Seth Clark, Gavin Clark, Katrina Clark, Johnson City, TN; McKenzie Lewis, Maryville, TN; Clinton Hall and wife Sara, Knoxville, TN and Kaleigh Green and husband Seth, Piney Flats, TN; great grandchildren, Isaiah Green and Cohen Hall. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Special friends: Russell Kyte, Dave Tester, Mike McKinney and Ray Hyder; Golfing buddies: John Slemp, Jerry Slemp, Bill Sluder and John Shanks.
Truman graduated Elizabethton High School, graduated ETSU #1 recruit in ROTC program and received Certified Public Administrator training at UT. He was a member of Watauga Point United Methodist Church, attended Piney Flats Presbyterian Church. He was part owner of Clark Lumber Company from 1961-1982. Served Carter County as County Commissioner for one term and County Executive for five terms 1982-2002. Truman served on many boards, including TN Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, First TN Development District, State Solid Waste Board, First TN Human Resource Agency, Upper East TN Human Development Agency. Served in US Army and was Retired Captain in Reserves. Past Master Watauga Lodge #622, York Right, Shriners, Scottish Rite, Coached Little League and served as District Administrator.
Friends may visit at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm to sign the guest register book. Friends may also visit at the residence any time, 573 N. Austin Springs Road, Piney Flats, TN.
Due to Covid-19, the family is having a private committal and entombment service in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be grandsons, Kamren Lewis, Seth Clark, Gavin Clark, Clinton Hall and Seth Green; nephews, Rondal Clark, Eddie Clark, Jason Lynch, Jason Horton, Clinton Reeser and Shannon Deloach. Honorary pallbearers, past and present employees Carter County Courthouse, Men of Piney Flats Presbyterian Church and Watauga Point United Methodist Church.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Watauga Point United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Lou Calloway 714 West D Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to Memorial Fund Piney Flats Presbyterian Church, 6337 Bristol Hwy. Piney Flats, TN 37686.
