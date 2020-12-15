JONESBOROUGH, TN - Troy Richard Dillow 49 of Jonesborough, TN passed away on December 14, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a short illness. The family will be celebrating his life privately. Troy will be remembered as a loving husband, son, father, and grandfather who would do anything for his family and friends. He will be missed dearly and loved always. We take comfort knowing we will all be reunited one day in heaven. Survivors include his wife Melissa Dillow, Son Ryan Dillow, Step son Taylor Harkleroad and wife Megan, grandson Aeson, mother Mary Shepard, Brother John Dillow, and father Johnnie Dillow. John 3:16: "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."
The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.