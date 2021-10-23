1973 - 2021
OREM, UT - Troy Neil Keys, 48, died unexpectedly on September 14, 2021 at his residence in Orem, Utah. Troy was born May 31, 1973 in Johnson City, Tennessee, to parents Tony and Trudy Keys. He graduated from David Crockett High School, Jonesborough, in 1991.
Troy served in the US Air Force from 1992 to 1996. He was employed with Underground Utilities, Mt. Regional Water District, Utah.
Troy was athletic, enjoyed outdoor hobbies, and loved adrenaline sports. He did everything from racing BMX bikes competitively as a child, skateboarding as a teen, to backpacking, mountain biking, skiing, fishing, mountain climbing, paragliding, and skydiving as an adult. He lived life to the fullest, always seeking the next adventure!
Troy leaves behind his daughters Jenna Keys and Elliana Keys (of Stephanie Greathouse Keys) and Darian Roberts (of Rhonda Roberts), parents Tony and Trudy Keys, sister Terah Keys Moore (Chris), nephew Tyler Moore, grandmother Mamie Keys and many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held for Troy’s family and friends on Saturday, October 30, 10:00 – 11:30 AM at Kaycliff Center, 212 Spurgeon Gap Road, Gray. There will be an opportunity to share memories during the eulogy at 10:30. Dress is casual.