KINGSPORT - Tristan Daniel Grindstaff,25, of Kingsport, died on Sunday, January 10, 2021 in Sullivan County. He was a son of Lori Grindstaff and the late Shelby Gene Grindstaff.
Tristan will be remembered most for his kind heart, determination and willingness to always help anyone in any way he could. He left an impact on every life that he touched. Tristan was a talented young man that could do anything he set his mind to. He had a special love for fireworks, his motorcycle and for his fur babies, Jax and Remy. He was a very active person who enjoyed hunting, fishing and kayaking.
He was an amazing son, nephew and friend.
In addition to his father, his maternal grandparents, James and Patsy Greene Stansberry; his paternal grandparents, William and Georgia Pierce Grindstaff all preceded him in death. .Those left to cherish his memory: his mother, Lori Grindstaff; his brother, William
Caleb Grindstaff; an aunt, Kathy Gouge; a cousin, Brandon Gouge; two uncles, Randy Stansberry, Johnny (Tammy) Grindstaff; several cousins; his significant other, Merina Gibson (her parents, April and Jimmy; sister, Jaymi & Dalton); special friends, Ronnie, Austin, Daniel, Kayla, Kenneth "J. R.”, Britton family and his work family at Kiser Trucking.
There are no public services scheduled at this time.
