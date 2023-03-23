JONESBOROUGH - Travis Lee Brewer, age 43, of Jonesborough, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the son of Tony Brewer and Sharon Miller. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, LeRoy and Jo Ann Brewer; and his maternal grandparents, Carl and Virginia Miller.
Travis was raised Baptist and rededicated his life to the Lord on February 22, 2023. He was a graduate of Unicoi County High School Class of 1997 and worked for TPI Corporation for 15 years. He loved Harley motorcycles, Formula 1 racing, anything Honda and spending time with his son.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Heather Gregg; one son, Tyler Brewer; one sister, Jamee Weems and husband Michael; and one special nephew, Enzo Weems.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Lester Morelock officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow in Section H at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Stephanie Adams and her team, Larent Gregg, and to the Lewis Family for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.