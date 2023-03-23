JONESBOROUGH - Travis Lee Brewer, age 43, of Jonesborough, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the son of Tony Brewer and Sharon Miller. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, LeRoy and Jo Ann Brewer; and his maternal grandparents, Carl and Virginia Miller.

Travis was raised Baptist and rededicated his life to the Lord on February 22, 2023. He was a graduate of Unicoi County High School Class of 1997 and worked for TPI Corporation for 15 years. He loved Harley motorcycles, Formula 1 racing, anything Honda and spending time with his son.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you