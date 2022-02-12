JOHNSON CITY - Tracy Coates, age 66 of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital as a result of breakthrough Covid pneumonia complicated by his chronic leukemia.
Tracy was a graduate of the University of Virginia. He held a professional engineering license in both Tennessee and Virginia. He worked as a chemical engineer at Siemens, and retired as section manager for 18 years from Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, Tennessee. In recent years, he was a project manager at M.C. Dean in Johnson City.
He was a member of North Johnson City Baptist Church and the Eastman Photo Club.
Tracy is survived by his wife JoAnne, his mother-in-law Hazel Huff, his two children Jane Burnette (Ron) and Joseph Coates (Daphne), and five grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Tracy Coates will be conducted on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Pastor Rick Powell and Joseph Coates officiating. Burial will follow in the Monte Vista Memorial Park at 2:00 P.M. with family members and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, February 19, 2022 after 11:30 A.M. until the hour of service at 1:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North Johnson City Baptist Church sign fund, 305 Ferndale Road, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Coates Family.