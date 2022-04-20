KNOXVILLE - Tracy Baker, 59, of Knoxville, TN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 1, 2022. Tracy was a native of Johnson City, TN and a 1981 graduate of University High School. Tracy enjoyed spending time with friends, and she had great love for animals. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lamont Livingston, mother, Moncie Livingston, and sister Susan Livingston.
Those surviving include husband, Thomas Baker, two brothers, Mike Livingston and wife Pat, Lee Livingston, and wife Karen, one son, John Livingston, and wife Heather, two daughters, Toni Clabough, and Danielle Livingston.
The family and friends of Tracy will celebrate her life on April 23, 2022 at 6:00pm at Central Christian Church in Jonesborough, TN with Minister John Livingston officiating. The service can be viewed online at www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough
You may share memories of Tracy by emailing them to CentralChristianChurchOffice@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to your local humane society in the honor of Tracy.