Traci Starr Honeycutt went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2022. A native of Johnson City, Traci was born on November 10, 1965. She was a devoted Christian and placed her faith in God throughout her life. She took great pride and pleasure in being part of the Johnson City community.
Traci was a 1984 graduate of Science Hill High School, received a Bachelor’s degree in social work from ETSU in 1988, and a Master of Arts in Counseling in 2000, also from ETSU. She began her career with Comprehensive Community Services (CCS) as a juvenile probation officer. She later became the director of a school mentoring program with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Following that, Traci spent 22 years working as a school guidance counselor in Washington County, Sullivan County, Kingsport City and Johnson City school systems. She most recently worked as a counselor at Liberty Bell Middle School where she treasured her special “work family”. Traci’s dedication to counseling students made a positive impact on the lives of countless young people over the years, each of whom she carried deep in her heart.
Throughout her life, Traci had a great passion and love for ballet. Not only was she a talented dancer herself, Traci went on to choreograph and teach as the Associate Director of City Youth Ballet with Ms. Susan Pace White. Traci taught classes locally for 36 years, most recently with The Dance Company, where she shaped the talents of many young dancers in our area. We know Traci is enjoying dancing in heaven alongside Ms. Susan. Traci was also an avid outdoorswoman who loved both the mountains and the beach. She could regularly be found hiking local trails with her dog, Hunter, or collecting shells on the beach at her favorite Fripp Island.
Traci was a devoted daughter and mother and a true friend to many. An only child, Traci is survived by her dear parents, Jim and Norma Starr, and her beloved children, Keaton Starr Honeycutt and Kaden Foster Honeycutt, in whom she took great pride and cherished deeply. Traci had many special friends throughout her life and made a lasting impact on each of them with her spirited and loving nature. She was an inspirational woman who will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, Keith Jennings is organizing donations for a bench in Traci’s memory at Bays Mountain, one of her favorite places to hike. Keith Jennings, 4234 Ivanhoe Street, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660 wkjennings@gmail.com or jenningsk@jcschools.org
Or donate to Appalachian Christian Camp (Camp ACC) where Traci, Keaton and Kaden spent many special summers. https://campacc.com
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Traci at Liberty Bell Middle School in the Little Theatre on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2:00.
