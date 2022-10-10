JOHNSON CITY - Tracey Lee Henderson Johnson, age 59, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center while she was surrounded by her family. She is a daughter of the late William “Bill” Henderson and Carolyn Cozad Henderson. Tracey lived most of her life in Johnson City.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Johnson City. While Tracey’s daughters were growing up, she was a Girl Scout Troop Leader. She enjoyed crafting, making flower arrangements, working puzzles, tending to her flower garden, and studying scriptures.
In addition to her parents, Tracey was preceded in death by one brother, Floyd “Benny” Henderson; two sisters: Pam Wynn and Debbie Hopson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters: Patience Marie Erwin (Bob), Unicoi and Amber Lynn Barber (Jason), Jonesborough; nine grandchildren: Emily Baddley (Chris), Chase Erwin, Ethan Erwin (fiancé, Chloe), Zachary Edminson, Payton Edminson, Alyssa Edminson, Aidin Barber, Savannah Barber and Jason Barber; two great grandchildren: Abe and Ammon Baddley; sister, Patty Walker (Randall); two brothers: Arnold Ray Henderson and Clay Henderson (Chunoak); father of her children: Fred Johnson; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Tracey’s family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 211 Mayflower Road, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Bishop Ryan Hackett officiating.