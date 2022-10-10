JOHNSON CITY - Tracey Lee Henderson Johnson, age 59, Johnson City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center while she was surrounded by her family. She is a daughter of the late William “Bill” Henderson and Carolyn Cozad Henderson. Tracey lived most of her life in Johnson City.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Johnson City. While Tracey’s daughters were growing up, she was a Girl Scout Troop Leader. She enjoyed crafting, making flower arrangements, working puzzles, tending to her flower garden, and studying scriptures.

