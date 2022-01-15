JONESBOROUGH - Tracey Lee Elliott Bates, age 54, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at her home, while she was surrounded by her family. She is a daughter of Jill Lee and the late Jimmy Richard Elliott.
Tracey was a native of Sarasota, FL but had lived most of her life in Jonesborough. She was previously employed as a Pharmacy Tech. Tracey loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Tracey leaves behind to cherish her memories, her mother, Jill Lee; her ex-husband and best friend, Charlie Bates; her children: Brooklynn Bates (Spencer), Tricia Evans (Robert), Renee Arnold (Matt), Kristy Spangler (Randy), Shawn Bates (Ashley); fourteen grandchildren; two brothers: Jimmy (Mary Ann) Elliott, Tommy (Vicki) Elliott; two sisters: Kim (Tommy) Dawes, Debbie (Bob) Gentile; one uncle, Gene (Sherry) Elliott and family; close friend, Heather Bates and family. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Chaplain Karl Gasser officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at McInturff Cemetery, Rock Creek Community, Erwin. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM Wednesday to go in procession.
