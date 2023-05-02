ELIZABETHTON - Tonya Irene Booth Ritchie, 50, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital after an illness of eight years. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico August 18, 1972, to Patricia Hopson Booth and the late James Booth. Tonya was a graduate of Unicoi County High School and attended East Tennessee State University and Northeast State. She was a Dog Groomer. She was formerly employed as a Dog Groomer at Robinson Animal Hospital and also a Dog Groomer at Pet Sense. Tonya loved her family, especially her grandchildren, her horses and her dogs. She was a member of West Side Christian Church.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years: Bart Ritchie. Five Children: Ashley Price, Keesha Price, Joshua Price, Kacilyn Ritchie and Baylei Ritchie. Her Mother: Patricia Hopson Booth. Four Grandchildren: Raelyn Crumley, Lucas Cooper, Arizona Whitehead and Serenity Price. One Brother: Ray Keith of Texas.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate the life of Tonya will be conducted at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Greg Key. Minister officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, prior to the service. The family would like to express a very special thank you to her many family and friends for their prayers and support during her illness. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Tonya to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 90938, Nashville, Tenn. 37209 (cancer.org). Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ritchie family.