ELIZABETHTON - Tonya Irene Booth Ritchie, 50, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital after an illness of eight years. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico August 18, 1972, to Patricia Hopson Booth and the late James Booth. Tonya was a graduate of Unicoi County High School and attended East Tennessee State University and Northeast State. She was a Dog Groomer. She was formerly employed as a Dog Groomer at Robinson Animal Hospital and also a Dog Groomer at Pet Sense. Tonya loved her family, especially her grandchildren, her horses and her dogs. She was a member of West Side Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband of 25 years: Bart Ritchie. Five Children: Ashley Price, Keesha Price, Joshua Price, Kacilyn Ritchie and Baylei Ritchie. Her Mother: Patricia Hopson Booth. Four Grandchildren: Raelyn Crumley, Lucas Cooper, Arizona Whitehead and Serenity Price. One Brother: Ray Keith of Texas.

