UNICOI - Tony Stephenson, age 78, Unicoi, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home after a lengthy illness. He is the son of the late Harold and Verl Hoyle Stephenson.
Tony was a native of Flag Pond and had lived most of his life in Unicoi County. He worked for many years at Garland Tire. Tony enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a master at woodworking and could build anything.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Michael Stephenson and Bruce Stephenson; several aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Pat Stephenson; one daughter, Teresa Gouge and husband, Dexter; two grandsons: Ethan Gouge (Mikaela) and Dakota Gouge (Sydney); three great grandsons: Brayden, Braxton, and Owen; one sister, Regina Blakley and husband, Melvin; five stepchildren: Gayla, John Paul, James Roger, Connie (Ray), and Susan; nine step grandchildren and eleven step great grandchildren; one aunt, Phyllis Hoyle; three nephews: Patrick Blakley (Jennifer), Rodney Stephenson, and Kris Stephenson (Shara); one niece, Connie Doss and husband, Wayne.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 PM in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 3:30 PM in the Clear Branch Cemetery with Reverend Craig Shelton officiating. Pallbearers will be Dexter Gouge, Ethan Gouge, Dakota Gouge, Patrick Blakley, Wayne Doss and Scott Royston. Honorary pallbearers will be: Brayden Gouge, Braxton Gouge, Owen Gouge, Kris Stephenson and Rodney Stephenson. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 3:00 PM Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Amedisys Hospice Staff, especially Brittney Adkins for the care and love given to Tony and his family.
