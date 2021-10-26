BUTLER - Tony Paul Milam, age 83, Butler, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at the Mountain City Care Center on Sunday, October 24, 2021 after an extended illness. He was born October 10, 1938 in Elizabethton. Tony was a 1958 graduate of Johnson County High School. He was a former employee of North American Rayon Corporation. Tony was a member of Little Doe Baptist Church and the Fellowship Bible Class and a member of Roan Creek Masonic Lodge # 679.
He was preceded in death by his father, George “Bill” Milam and his step-mother Leona Milam.
Survivors include his daughters: Toni Lee (Jim) Rollins and Elisha Milam. His Grandchildren: Rhenda (Tyson) Kelley, and Cristy (Eddie) Taylor, his four great grandchildren: Kolby, Brayden, Makenzie and Dylan, his sisters: Carolyn Morrison, Jeannie (Bob) Royston who was a close friend to Tony, Kay (Glen) Shaw and Debra Manuel, his close niece and nephews: Amanda (Brian) McGlamery, Rob Royston, Jacob (Kristen) McGlamery, and Chase McGlamery and many other nieces and nephews. His Special Friends: Ed Fletcher and Charles Norris.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 Noon Saturday, October 30, 2021 in the Little Doe Baptist Church, Butler with Rev. Kreg Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Springs Cemetery. Music will be provided by the Little Doe Baptist Church Choir. Active pallbearers will be Brian Whitehead, Jacob McGlamery, Chase McGlamery, Rob Royston, Colby Clark, Dylan Kelley and Brayden Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers will be his church family especially the Fellowship Bible Class. Wearing of mask is requested by the family. The family would like to say a special word of thanks to everyone at Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation Center and Dr. Jim Shine and Dr. Suzanne Shine for all they did to care for Tony. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the service hour at 12 noon. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Milam family.