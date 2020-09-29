Tony Minton, age 61, was a native of Johnson City, TN, a graduate of David Crockett High School class of 1977 and member the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and had recently retired from Empire Foods.
Tony passed away in his sleep on Thursday September 24th at his home in Atlanta, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his father Worley William Minton, mother Annette Marie Minton and brother Glenn Lewis Minton.
He was survived in death by sisters Mary Ann (Jerry) Barnett and Patsy Minton (Robert) of Johnson City. Nieces and nephews, Grant (Tara) G’Fellers, Julie (Whitney) Neal, Michael Minton of Knoxville, Johnnie Goodroe, Misty Blue (Rachel) Scott. Great nieces and nephews, Austin G’Fellers, Blake G’Fellers, Kayla Neal, Destiny Goodroe, Courtney Neal, Weston Teague and Jasmine Hyatt. God daughter Johanna Victoria Theobald. Special life long friends Don Swartz, Stephen Brust, Brian Creger and Eric Stanley with many more he held dear to him.
He is loved and missed by all who knew him!