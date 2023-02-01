JOHNSON CITY - Tony Dugger, 59, Johnson City, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his residence.

Tony was a native of Philadelphia, PA, and was a resident of Johnson City for most of his life. He was a son of the late Billy Gene Dugger and Mary Ann Arnett Dugger Larson.

