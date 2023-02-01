JOHNSON CITY - Tony Dugger, 59, Johnson City, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his residence.
Tony was a native of Philadelphia, PA, and was a resident of Johnson City for most of his life. He was a son of the late Billy Gene Dugger and Mary Ann Arnett Dugger Larson.
Tony, along with his brothers, co-owned and operated Dugger Drywall.
He was a Baptist.
Tony was very family oriented, had an infectious smile, and was the “comedian” of the family. He loved to fish and play golf.
In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by two brothers, Gurney Dean Dugger and Ted Michael Dugger, and a very special nephew, Michael Shane Dugger.
He is survived by four children, Casey Dugger (Boonkie), Elizabeth “Beth” Dugger, Anthony Jordan Dugger, and Karen Dugger, all of Johnson City; five grandchildren, Sondai Ewing, Tionna Ewing, Akira Beco, Alynoxx Dugger and Daisy Dugger, all of Johnson City; two brothers, Kenny Dugger and Billy “Roho” Dugger, both of Johnson City; one sister, Lisa Sheaffer (Keith), Quakertown, PA; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Tony will be conducted Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 3:00 P.M., in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Brian Taylor, officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service from 1:00 – 3:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in-lieu-of flowers may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with Tony’s final expenses.