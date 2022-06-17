ROGERSVILLE - Tommy W. Young, age 86, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rogersville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. Military Honors will be provided by Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard. Masonic service will be provided.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rogersville Presbyterian Church General Fund or to the charity of your choice.
