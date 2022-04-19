ELIZABETHTON - Tommy Ray Cowan, 59, Elizabethton passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at his residence. He was a native of Johnson City and was a son of the late William and Mary Ellen Cowan. Tommy was employed with Thermico/Tips Group as a Safety Director. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, motorcycles and was an avid NASCAR and UT Volunteer fan.
Survivors include his children, Valerie Cowan Hyatt and her husband, Ronnie and Thomas Everette Cowan; a sister, Kathy Waldrop; grandchildren, Dylan Hyatt Conkin, Jade Hyatt Conkin, Braxton Hyatt and Legend Cowan; several nieces and nephews; also special friends, Ronnie Guinn, Glen and Vickie White and Kenny and Linda Sitton.
Graveside services for Tommy will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Cowan Cemetery, Cowan Town Road, Butler, TN. Please meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.