JOHNSON CITY - Tommy Joe Andrews, Sr., 90, Johnson City, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at his residence, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
Tommy was born in Watauga to the late John and Jennie Andrews.
Tommy was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church for many years. He was an assistant chaplain in the National Guard in Afghanistan and was a Mason. Tommy was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served overseas twice in Korea and Afghanistan. Tommy mostly enjoyed singing at churches with his cousins who were more like brothers and sisters in the Harvey Quartet.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by: one son in law, Larry Ford; one grandchild, Kevin Ford; and his cousins, who he sang with, John Harvey, Peggy Harvey Street, Dexter Harvey and Theresa Luchini.
Survivors include: his wife of 70 years, Jewell Andrews, married on June 28, 1952; two children, Sheree Ford and Joe Andrews, and his wife Becky; two grandchildren, Brittney Birchfield and her husband Randall, and Josh Honeycutt; one great grandchild, Reanna Woods; and two members of the Harvey Quartet, Kenneth Harvey and Roddy Byrd.
A funeral service will be held for Tommy at 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at 2:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends will go in procession from Morris-Baker to the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Andrews family. (423) 282-1521