Tommy James Hilton passed away on March 10, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born on June 27, 1937 in Washington County, Tennessee to parents Thomas Carter Hilton and Ellen Hilton. In 1957, he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, then worked at Harris Manufacturing Company and the Johnson City Country Club. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Mary, four brothers, and four sisters.
He is survived by two brothers, Richard Hilton and Dale Hilton of Johnson City, and several nieces and nephews.
He will be buried at the Mountain Home Cemetery Annex on Wednesday, March 24. Committal services are at 10:00 AM.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Hilton Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.