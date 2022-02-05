JOHNSON CITY - Tommy Guy Tidwell, 79, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, February 3rd at Holston Valley Medical Center from complications of Covid Pneumonia.
Tommy was a native of Birmingham, Alabama, and a son of the late Guy Tidwell and Ada Beddow Maudling. After graduation, he served in the United States Air Force for four years, spending part of that time stationed in Korea.
He spent most of his life working as a draftsman: in 1972 he started at Midwest Technical Inc. and went on to work in the engineering department at Eastman Chemical Company from 1989 until his retirement in 2003. He kept busy outside of his day, working with the events department at Bristol Motor Speedway on any event from races to concerts.
Tommy never met an animal he couldn’t get along with, and he enjoyed doing crosswords to fill the quiet moments. He was an avid golfer and served on the Board of Governors at the Crossings Golf Club.
Tommy Tidwell will be remembered for the care he showed others. He was a fierce friend and a loyal one, making every effort to keep in touch.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Karen Carson.
Those left to cherish his memory include: his wife of nearly 40 years, Margaret Tidwell; siblings, John Tidwell and wife Cindy, Buddy Maudling, and Susan Holmes; many beloved nieces and nephews; and numerous special cousins and friends.
A committal service will be held for Tommy at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Historic Section. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery gate by 12:50 PM to process to the committal shelter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior’s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521.