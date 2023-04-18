UNICOI - Tom Gouge, age 86, of Unicoi, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his home. A native of Limestone Cove, Tom is a son of the late Clyde Samuel and Daisy Lee (Birchfield) Gouge. Served many years as an employee of the United States Forestry Service, most recently as a member of the Hot Shots, until his retirement. Tom was a member of Roans Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. He was an entered apprentice Mason and enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, hunting and woodworking. In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Gouge; son, Nathan Gouge; stepson, Kenneth Leonard, great-granddaughter, Paislee Gouge; three sisters: Martha Jo Garst, Nancy Gonzalez and Dean Hubbard; and three brothers: Bill Gouge, Sammy Gouge and Lynn Gouge.
Tom Gouge has left behind to cherish his memory: sons: Dexter Gouge and wife Teresa, John Gouge and wife Amy, and Ben Gouge and wife Beth; daughter, April Harris and husband Rick; step-daughter, Kim Leonard; grandchildren: Eric Leonard, Cody Pyron, Ethan Gouge, Justin Gouge, Dakota Gouge, Cody Arnold, Marcus Gouge, Tristan Gouge, Cheryl Rotenberry, Nadine Berry, Teia Gouge, Rilie Gouge, Hunter Estepp, Emily George and Brandy Bevins; great-grandchildren: Phoebe Perkins, Zoe Perkins, Grayson Harris, Sophia Berry, Easton Berry, Grayson Berry, Delaney Leonard, Owen Gouge, Brayden Gouge, Braxton Gouge, Gunner Gouge, Zaiden Gouge, Blakely Pyron, Emma Gouge, Jordyn Gouge, Weston Gouge, and Hunter Blackmon; and one sister, Ann Neal and husband Les.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Tom Gouge in a funeral service to be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 pm and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home and other times at the home of John Gouge, 191 Dexter Gouge Road, Unicoi, TN 37692. A graveside committal service will be held in Gouge Cemetery following the funeral service. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 2:00 pm on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Dakota Gouge, Ethan Gouge, Justin Gouge, Tristan Gouge, Eric Leonard, Cody Arnold, Marcus Gouge and Levi Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be: Rick Harris, Cody Pyron, Hunter Estepp, Dexter Gouge, John Gouge and Ben Gouge.