UNICOI - Tom Gouge, age 86, of Unicoi, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his home. A native of Limestone Cove, Tom is a son of the late Clyde Samuel and Daisy Lee (Birchfield) Gouge. Served many years as an employee of the United States Forestry Service, most recently as a member of the Hot Shots, until his retirement. Tom was a member of Roans Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. He was an entered apprentice Mason and enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, hunting and woodworking. In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Gouge; son, Nathan Gouge; stepson, Kenneth Leonard, great-granddaughter, Paislee Gouge; three sisters: Martha Jo Garst, Nancy Gonzalez and Dean Hubbard; and three brothers: Bill Gouge, Sammy Gouge and Lynn Gouge.

Tom Gouge has left behind to cherish his memory: sons: Dexter Gouge and wife Teresa, John Gouge and wife Amy, and Ben Gouge and wife Beth; daughter, April Harris and husband Rick; step-daughter, Kim Leonard; grandchildren: Eric Leonard, Cody Pyron, Ethan Gouge, Justin Gouge, Dakota Gouge, Cody Arnold, Marcus Gouge, Tristan Gouge, Cheryl Rotenberry, Nadine Berry, Teia Gouge, Rilie Gouge, Hunter Estepp, Emily George and Brandy Bevins; great-grandchildren: Phoebe Perkins, Zoe Perkins, Grayson Harris, Sophia Berry, Easton Berry, Grayson Berry, Delaney Leonard, Owen Gouge, Brayden Gouge, Braxton Gouge, Gunner Gouge, Zaiden Gouge, Blakely Pyron, Emma Gouge, Jordyn Gouge, Weston Gouge, and Hunter Blackmon; and one sister, Ann Neal and husband Les.

