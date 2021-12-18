FLAGLER BEACH FL - Todd Ayers Banner, 46 of Flagler Beach, Florida is now reunited with his loving parents Ray and Gladys Banner who he missed dearly, grandparents OC and Ida Banner, Curtis and Georgia Bennett and Baby Stella Anderson in heaven on December 8, 2021. He is survived by his sister, Angela Banner, uncles Earl Bennett, Gerald Banner, Aunt Elizabeth Schultz, Cousin Rob Ray Anderson and many other loving family and friends. Todd will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Todd was a 1993 graduate of Unicoi County High School. Todd was known to some as a “Diamond in the Rough” upcoming Country Singer in his early 20’s in Nashville with his demo tapes. He was a lover of all genres of music, cinema, and a trivia enthusiast, also an avid collector of memorabilia from actors and singers, which he cherished over the years with family and friends. He was the business owner of Race Scan2, which closed in 2013 due to his debilitating medical conditions. He was FCC registered Amateur Radio License throughout his life. Todd was a Christian and a person of faith. He gave generously to charities Grace Community Food for the Homeless, Make a Wish Foundation, and St Jude’s Research Hospital. There are no services scheduled at this time. Todd will be laid to rest in the mausoleum at Evergreen Cemetery, 1100 7th St, Erwin, Tennessee. Arrangements are made in the care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.