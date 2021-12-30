JONESBOROUGH - Titus Ray Presnell, 14, of Jonesborough, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday December 24, 2021. Titus was born in Johnson City on August 20, 2007. Titus was an 8th grade student at Ridgeview Elementary School. Titus was very outspoken about his faith and had a passion for playing drums. He recently started playing in the worship band at his church, Strong Tower Baptist Church.
Titus is survived by his loving parents, Ancel and Kimberly Presnell; older brothers, Bailey Presnell (Olivia), Carter Presnell (fiancé Andi Beth Fitzgerald) His grandparents, Ancel and Essie Presnell and Donald and Debroah Finley. Titus had a beloved uncle and mentor Shaffon Finley (Andrea), Aunt Ramona Hall (Rick) and Aunt Angela Bragg. Titus also left behind his beloved Australian Shepherd, “Cowboy.” Titus was further surrounded by an especially close cousin, Selah Rae, other relatives, and countless friends from his school and church. He will be fondly remembered by his loving family and friends as a loving son, grandchild, brother, and friend to many. Titus had a great love for his church and was proud to tell you that his dad was the Pastor. Titus’ fun-loving personality will be greatly missed. He truly lived a life full of laughter and love through the simplest of pleasures. Titus loved to give gifts, the greatest gift he gave was the gift of life by organ donation.
Funeral services for Titus Ray Presnell will be conducted on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in the gymnasium of Ridgeview Elementary School at 7:00 P.M.
The family will receive friends at the school on Saturday, after 4:00 P.M. until the hour of service.
A committal service for Titus will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in the Sulphur Springs Cemetery at 3:30 P.M. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 3:15 P.M.
Pallbearers will be Bailey Presnell, Carter Presnell, Shaffon Finley, James Crouch, Mason Arwood and Deacon Ferren. Honorary Pallbearers are Chloe Whitaker, Trip Clouse, Kendall Lingerfelt, Andrew Vance and Brent Nottingham.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Ridgeview Elementary School in Gray, TN. 252 Sam Jenkins Road. Gray, TN. 37615. These donations will help support Ridgeview Band Department.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Presnell Family.