JOHNSON CITY - Tina R.McCurry, 49, of Johnson City, TN went home to be the with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. After battling health issues, Tina passed peacefuly at Sycamore Shoals Hospital with her family by her side.
Tina was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister to everyone.
Tina was preceded in death by Terry McCurry (husband), Travis Guinn (Son), Richard Minge (Father), and Grandparents: Art Root, Willie and Myrtle Brown, and Ron and Caroll Millhouse.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter and soon to be son in law Brinni Guinn and Andres Vazquez, grandchildren: Kane Blackburn, Gannon Truett, and Beckham Vazquez (due soon), Grandmother: Barbara Root, Parents: Judy and Willie Brown, Sisters: Rhonda Bolton, Crystal Brown and Ashley Hinkley, Brothers: Roger Brown, Paul Berical, and Phillip Brown, and special friend Joe West.
A memorial service will be at the house of parents 115 Elizabeth Ann Dr, Johnson City TN 37601 on October 22, 2020. We will ask if friends stop by between 6-7 pm and due to Covid and limited space we are asking that only family stay for the service at 7pm with Pastor Mark Grubb speaking.