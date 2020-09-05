Tina McNeese Huffine, age 51, of Limestone, Tennessee passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. Mrs. Huffine was born in Knoxville, TN and the daughter of the late James “Bo” McNeese and Effie McNeese Shupe. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Laura McNeese.
She was a Veterinarian Technician for many years.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Tyler Huffine (Karlee), Kingwood, Texas; a loving sister, Stephanie L. Hurt; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends whom she loved dearly.
A Private Family Inurnment service was held in the Garden of Peace at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Thompson officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Aunt Ruth Macauley, Aunt Linda Couch, special friends, Karlee M. Robertson and Frank Huffine, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been established to support the family at Family of Tina Huffine.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Huffine family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Tina McNeese Huffine and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.