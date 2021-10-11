Tina Marie Brummitt, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, surrounded by family.
She was born May 6th, 1967, in her hometown, Johnson City, TN, at the old Johnson City Medical Center. She was the beloved daughter of the late Jack Wallace Swanner and her mother, Della Geneva Swanner.
Tina was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She was the best woman you could meet; she loved and forgave so easily. She had many lifelong friends and loved all that she met. She will be greatly missed.
Tina was preceded in death by her soul mate and husband of 38 years, Paul Keith Brummitt; grandson, Michael Broyles, Jr.; her older brother, Junior Ashby; nephew, Kevin Swanner; and brother-in-law, Steve Ollis.
Tina is survived by her twin sons: Kenneth Brummitt, and wife Laura, of Johnson City and their children, Breanna Collins, Brylee, Kinsley, and Kendall Brummitt, and their granddaughter, Oaklee Collins; and son, Keith Brummitt of Elizabethton and his children, Brendon Brummitt, Rebecca Brown, Logan Dishner, Chelesa Dishner, and Paul Brummitt.
She is survived by her 3 daughters: Tonya McFarland, and husband Daniel, of Clarksville and their children, Katlynn, Christian, Daniel, and Caleb Honeycutt; daughter, Tiffany Brummitt, and her husband Preston, of Clarksville and their daughter, Pressley Williams; and daughter, Brandy Fletcher of Johnson City and her daughter, Juliaonna "Juju" Fletcher.
She is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Ann Hodges and Sharon Ollis, along with two nieces and four nephews.
Tina’s family will receive friends from 11:30-1:30 pm on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 1:30 pm. The graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Lyons Chapel Cemetery (1258 Dry Creek Rd, Elizabethton, TN 37643). Those who wish to attend the graveside are asked to meet there no later than 2:50 pm.
Active pallbearers will include Kenneth Brummitt, Preston Williams, Daniel McFarland, Daniel Honeycutt, Christian Honeycutt, and Caleb Honeycutt.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601 is serving the Brummitt family. 423-282-1521