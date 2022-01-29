GREENEVILLE - Tina Marie Albers-Morgan age 57 of Greeneville TN passed away Tuesday January 25, 2022 at Turkey Creek Medical Center. She worked with Washington County Schools since 2009 and most recently at Davy Crockett High School. Tina graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor's Degree in special education, then went on to graduate with her master's degree from Rockford College. For over 20 years, Tina worked as a special education teacher, and has devoted her life to helping kids thrive. She loved her job and all of the kids she had the pleasure of working with, more than anything. Tina loved her family, friends, and especially her grand babies. She was the most giving and positive person, with a smile, that would light up a room. Tina loved to travel and would often refer to herself as a gypsy.
She is survived by 4 children: Austin Rogers and fiance Kendal Carr, Breanna Rogers, Lindsey Rogers and Johnny Williams, Alec Rains and Kaelynn Stewart, grandchildren: Gracie Williams, Parker Williams, Genevieve Rogers, Ashton Rogers, and the Williams twins, mother: Betty Albers, 4 brothers and sisters-in-law: Mike and Maria Albers, Eddie Albers, Joseph Albers, Brian and Lynn Albers, sister and brother-in-law: Elaine and John Gomez, several nieces and nephews, special friend and cousin: Angela Spain. She is preceded in death by her father: Sherel Albers.
There will be memorial service held Saturday February 5, 2022 at 12 noon at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton and a Celebration of Life to follow at Tina's home.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.