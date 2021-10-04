WATAUGA - Timothy Scott Peer, 61, Watauga, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 28, 1960 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, but had lived in Carter County since 1971. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. In earlier years Tim had been Manager for several grocery stores. Tim was a Member and Elder of the New Hope Church of Christ. He was a Watauga city commissioner for several years, he had coached little leagues for years. Tim loved being with his family and grandchildren, loved watching Duke Basketball, and camping.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years: Valerie Donaldson Peer. Two Sons & Daughters-in-Law: James Wesley Peer (Ashley Nicole) and Timothy Scott Peer II (Rachel) all of Kingsport. Four Grandchildren: Rilynn, Elias, Ashla & Owen. His Parents: Paul & Reba Loveday Peer, Piney Flats. One Sister: Kimberly Peer Bright (Parrish), Bluff City. Nephews: Trey and Rick Donaldson, and Mchale Bright, One Niece: Emily Riggleman. Several Great Nieces & Nephews. His Brothers-In-Law: Jim Donaldson and Rick Donaldson. His Father & Mother-In-Law: Eddie & Mary Donaldson.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Tim Peer will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with his father Paul Peer, Minister officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Music will be provided by “No Name But His” . Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be his church family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Building Fund, New Hope Church of Christ, 4527 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, Tenn. 37601. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Thursday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Peer family