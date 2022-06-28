JOHNSON CITY - Timothy Keith Lyons, age 69, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Torrance, California, a son of the late Keith and Barbara Lyons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dwayne Lyons; father-in-law, Kenneth B. Weeks; and one brother-in-law, Phillip B. Weeks.
Timothy was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam. He worked as a Sales Manager for Probe Industries and retired from Straub Technology. At a young age, Timothy enjoyed drag racing. He loved race cars, being involved in motorsports and rebuilding engines.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Debra Weeks Lyons; three daughters, Brittany M. Wyland, Shannon Bonja and husband Ben, and Casey Lyons; one grandson, Luke Bonja; and his mother-in-law, Margaret Sharon Weeks.
The family will hold a private Celebration of Life Service at sea at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Lyons family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com
Arrangements especially for Mr. Timothy Keith Lyons and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.