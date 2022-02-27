ELIZABETHTON - Timothy J. Taylor, age 58 of Elizabethton, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was a son of Paul William Taylor of Elizabethton and the late Lennis Carrier Taylor. Tim enjoyed hunting and fishing and was of the Freewill Baptist faith.
Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his father include his wife, Michelle Carden Taylor of the home; two sons, Andrew Glenn Taylor and Gabriel Ryan Taylor both of the home; two siblings, Paula Taylor Davis (Kenneth) and Benjamin “Pooh” Zeb Taylor (Lisa) all of Elizabethton; five nieces, Kacey Shelton and Taylor Collins both of Elizabethton, Caitlin Carden, Cydnee Carden and Macey Carden all of San Antonio, TX; a great-niece, Ila Shelton of Elizabethton and a brother-in-law, Stacey Carden (Janice) of San Antonio, TX.
The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Taylor Family Cemetery (Lick Branch Road) with Pastor Justin Hodges officiating. Active pallbearers will be Glenn Morrell, Gary Morrell, Melvin Estep, Robert Bebber, Joey Carrier, Kenneth Davis, Jacob Estep and Brandon Estep. Honorary pallbearers will be Marvin Estep, Ronnie Carrier, Charlie Lowe and Scott Pritchard. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Tuesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Holly Springs Freewill Baptist Church, 105 Dry Branch Road, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Taylor family. Office: (423) 543-5544.