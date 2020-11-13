HAMPTON - In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, God opened the gates of Heaven and called his faithful and beloved servant, Tim Holtsclaw, home for all eternity. Tim, age 84, of Hampton, Tennessee passed away at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born in Carter County to the late David “Dave” Holtsclaw and Kathryn Rhilda Arnett Holtsclaw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita Faye Bradshaw Holtsclaw; a grandson, Daniel Range; a brother, Ronnie Holtsclaw; a brother-in-law, Bobby Breedlove; and a sister-in-law, Vivian Shell Holtsclaw.
Tim served his country faithfully in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He had worked for Paty Lumber Company for many years. He was of the Freewill Baptist faith. Tim loved gardening and growing roses. Also, he enjoyed fishing and watching the Tennessee Vols. Tim loved his neighbors as he loved himself, he loved his Lord, his friends, his family and his precious cats, Pandora, Panda, Toot-Toot and all the strays that came to stay.
Those left to cherish his many wonderful memories include his daughter, Karen Murphy, of Elizabethton; his son, Tommy Range and wife Janet, of Elizabethton; two grandchildren, Adrienne Cross and husband Jerald, of Bristol, TN and Kellen Murphy, of Elizabethton; two great grandchildren, Ian Cross and Jude Cross, of Bristol, TN ; four sisters, Jo Breedlove, of Michigan, Charlene Drown and husband Bill, of Michigan, Darlene Mynatt and husband Jim, of Charlotte, NC and Gail Wilson and husband Paul, of Piney Flats; one brother, Ken Holtsclaw, of Roan Mountain; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Rasnick and Judy Holtsclaw; and a brother-in-law, Sam Bradshaw and wife Jeanette, He loved his nieces and nephews, who loved him back and his many cousins.
An open visitation for friends and family to register their presence and pay their respects will be conducted from 1:00 Pm until 4:00 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
A private committal and entombment service for Tim will be conducted in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park.
Tim’s family would like to thank everyone for all the prayers, support, love and acts of compassion. Our eternal gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and staff at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, you went above and beyond everything we could hope for. May God bless you, you are our heroes.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Carter County Humane Society, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
