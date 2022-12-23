JONESBOROUGH - Tim Harris, age 64, went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
Tim was born on December 27, 1957 to the late Don and Mary Ruth Harris. He was also proceeded in death by his son-in-law, Chris Johnson.
Tim was a lifelong resident of Jonesborough and a third-generation farmer. After hanging up his tractor keys, Tim became Minister at Midway Covenant Brethren Church, a role that brought him tremendous joy and purpose.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Judy Archer Harris; daughter, Jessica Harris Johnson; son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Kim Harris. He was affectionately known as “Pap” to very special grandchildren and great grandchildren, Madison and Logan Metcalf, Mason Harris and Raylon Metcalf.
A special thanks to Dr. James Hansen and his staff.
All are welcome to come by and sign the book from 8:00am until 2:00pm on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery at 3:00pm.
Pallbearers: Chad and Mason Harris, Logan and Raylon Metcalf, Kenny Archer, Alan Ford, Bertin “Short Hair” Perez, Colonel Rice, Jimmy Nease, and Leroy Jent. Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Street, Farrell Sutphin, Jim McCracken and members of the Midway Covenant Brethren Church. Philippians 4:4-9
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Midway Covenant Brethren Church, in c/o of Janice Barrett, 103 Sturbridge Lane, Churchill, TN 37642.
Condolences may be sent to the Harris family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821
