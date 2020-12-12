ERWIN - Tim Earl “Julio” Coppage, age 52, Erwin, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Baltimore, MD but had lived most of his life in Unicoi County. Tim is the son of the late Robert Lyle Coppage, Sr. and Betty Lou Burke Coppage.
Tim was an employee of NN Ball and Roller for the last thirty years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother, Wayne. He especially loved going on fishing trips with his Mom and Wayne. Tim also loved gardening and taking care of his animals, including his chickens and quails. He enjoyed vacation time to the beach at Murrell’s Inlet. Tim also really enjoyed the times he spent with his father-in-law Bobby Whitson, laughing and cutting up with each other while enjoying each other's company.
Tim dearly loved his family and most of all his son, Adam.
In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Coppage, niece and nephew, Brittany and Devin Coppage.
Tim leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of thirty-two years, Tina Whitson Coppage; one son, Adam (Courtney) Coppage; four brothers: Wayne (Terry) Coppage, Robert Coppage, Jr., Ed (Toni) Coppage, Ray (Diane) Coppage; three sisters: Sharon Coppage, Paula Gary, Betty Coppage; two special nieces who were like his sisters: Stacie Coppage and Pam (Dustin) Sliger; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Bobby and Jolene Whitson; sister-in-law, Gina Blevins, Aaron (Paige) Blevins and Amber Shehan; several other nieces and nephews; special friends: Jack Bradford, David Griffith, Rob Cole, Heather Leach and numerous other friends; his dogs: Willow, Riley and Bella; two grand dogs: Ripley and Nova; grand cat, Flossy.
The family would like to thank all Tim’s friends and coworkers for their prayers and thoughtfulness during this difficult time.
Family and friends will gather at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 PM to share memories and offer support to the family.
Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
