JOHNSON CITY - Tim Carathers, 44, of Johnson City, passed away and went home to the mountain on Thursday April 20th, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born to Donna Fender Letterman and the late Donald Keith Carathers. Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grace and Grady Carathers and Jane and Ward Fender; aunt, Phyllis Collins
Tim was of the Baptist Faith. He loved to fish, loved cars and his family. He had a compassionate heart and had worked as a CNA caring for others for 20 years. His love for others showed in his work every day. He was always having fun and joking with his patients and co-workers.
Those left to cherish his memory are the love of his life and partner, Sarah Brown; his children, Aaron Carathers, Carrie Carathers, and Stacy Carathers; mother, Donna Letterman and stepfather Phil Letterman; sister, Laura Letterman and brother-in-law, Brandon Whitehead; a nephew, Heath Whitehead; aunts, Betty Fender and Mechelle Ward as well as many other family members, coworkers, and friends that will miss him.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the ICU 2600 and the 7th floor at Johnson City Medical Center for all their loving care.
For those that prefer memorials in lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org
The family will hold a private service at a later date
Online condolences may be shared with the family