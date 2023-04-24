JOHNSON CITY - Tim Carathers, 44, of Johnson City, passed away and went home to the mountain on Thursday April 20th, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born to Donna Fender Letterman and the late Donald Keith Carathers. Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grace and Grady Carathers and Jane and Ward Fender; aunt, Phyllis Collins

Tim was of the Baptist Faith. He loved to fish, loved cars and his family. He had a compassionate heart and had worked as a CNA caring for others for 20 years. His love for others showed in his work every day. He was always having fun and joking with his patients and co-workers.

