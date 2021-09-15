Romans 8:18 - For I reckon that the sufferings of the present time are not worthy to compare to the glory which shall be revealed in us.
JONESBOROUGH - Tim Cable, 60, of Jonesborough, Tennessee went to his heavenly home on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Tim was born in Bluefield, West Virginia to Hollis and Joyce Cable who later moved to Hampton, Tennessee. Tim graduated in 1979 from Hampton High School and was a proud “Bulldog.” He graduated from East Tennessee State University with his Bachelor’s in Communications. Tim began his career in radio at WBEJ, eventually transitioning into television at WJHL TV, where he filled multiple roles as well as created, produced, and hosted the beloved and iconic Cable Country series for over twenty years.
Tim was a true master of the craft. He enjoyed telling the stories of the people and places in this wonderful community of which he will forever remain a treasured part. He returned to his first love, radio, as being the morning cohost of Thinking Out Loud on WJCW and play by play announcer for David Crockett and Daniel Boone High School football and basketball.
Tim was a gifted story teller who truly possessed the gift-of-gab and loved what he did, but most of all, his true passion lie with his family. An avid watcher and trivia master of “Andy Griffith,” Tim would often be found quoting lines and reminiscing with other members of the Mayberry Community. A lover of music, Tim’s encyclopedic knowledge from the 1970s and his enjoyment from being a DJ made him the champion of many music trivia contests. His immense love for the Cincinnati Reds was second to none. Tim truly was a Big Red Machine. Through thick and thin his love for the Tennessee Vols stayed true. His latest passion was “picking” antiques with his wife and friends amassing a beautiful collection of odds and ends, all with a story to tell. Tim dearly loved his church family for whom he taught Sunday school at Mt. Zion for nearly ten years and as a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, his Sunday School Class and family of believers was near and dear to his heart. Tim’s principal focus was to be a Godly man whose life reflected the love of Jesus.
Tim, a man of great faith, was a genuine, kind, loving, giving, hilarious, loyal, and beautiful soul. The world has become a dimmer place and shall not see his like again.
Preceding him in death; brother, Fred Cable, beloved son Timothy Arthur Cable II, nephew Kory McKinney, and father Hollis Cable.
Left to celebrate his life is his loving wife of twenty-three years, Christinia Cable; son Trevor Cable, and daughters, Andrea Cable (fiancé Cody Cupp) and Adrianne Vandiver (husband Steven Vandiver); his loving mother, Joyce Cable; sister, Valerie McKinney, and a gaggle of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends who love Tim dearly.
Due to this pandemic, the family kindly requests Tim’s memorial be a private family service. However, the service will be streamed live, and you will find the link at tetrickfuneralhome.com and will be shared through Facebook and email. Please join us from the comfort of your home and celebrate Tim’s life with us. Your health and safety are of the utmost Importance. The service at the cemetery will be open to anyone who would like to come pay their respects to Tim.
The funeral service for Tim Cable will be conducted at 7 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. Pastor Jamie Ferguson will officiate. An entombment service will be conducted at 10 am Friday, in the Roselawn Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Trevor Cable, Steven Vandiver, Cody Cupp, Gary Cable, Clark Wood and David Wood. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am Friday.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Tim’s name to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, 1384 Walnut Grove Road, Bluff City, TN 37618.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Cable family. (423) 610-7171