Thomas Victor Terry, age 83, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born in St. Louis, MO November 2, 1938. He was a graduate of Greeneville High School and attended the University of TN for a BS in Business Administration. He was an Air Force veteran. He lived in Johnson City 50 years.
Tom was born to Davella and Bill Terry. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Louise; his 3 sons, Tom Jr., David and Chris; grandchildren Will, Michael, Ashley, Andrew and Daniel; and Cousin Martha Alexander.
He was an active member of Munsey United Methodist Church. Tom was a kind and giving person to the Johnson City downtown community. He served the Melting Pot in many generous ways. He was a member of Munsey's Virgil Anderson Sunday School and archived the members collected stories, photos and memorabilia that will be a long-lasting treasurer. He was a spiritual man and was a member of The Emmaus Walk.
His passion was writing poetry. He spent many years driving every Wednesday to Crumley House in Limestone TN to teach brain damaged patients to write poetry and prose. He stayed actively involved with Holston United Methodist Home for Children, where he and Louise were raised. He was a liaison for the Munsey Boy Scout Troop. He was also actively involved with Celebrate Life, the celebration of birthdays and accomplishments of our community.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, May 21 at 1:00 pm. It will be conducted by Steve Wheeler in the Melting Pot at Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan, Johnson City TN.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in his honor to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743