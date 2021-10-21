ELIZABETHTON - Thomas “Tommy” A. Caldwell, age 63 of Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord on Friday October 15, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Tommy was born in Elizabethton on December 27, 1957 to the late Thomas “Bill” & Wanda Lou Caldwell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tom Caldwell and wife Madge and Anderson Richardson & wife Katie.
Tommy was an active member of Sunrise Free Will Baptist Church where he enjoyed playing guitar. He was an avid outdoors man and loved hunting, fishing and trapping. He loved woodworking and building, was very artistic and could play many instruments. He was a man of many talents and hobbies. He was a devoted father and grandfather. “Paw” had a very special love for his grandchildren with whom he loved to spend time with and be around.
Those left to cherish his memory are two daughters: Heather (Mike) Fritts and Savanna (David) Cable. His Grandchildren: Dylan, Sophie, Will, Zachary and Easton. Five Sisters: Kathy (David) Gilliam, Joyce Richardson, Maria (Jerome) Ford, Brenda (Merle) Nidiffer and Mary Carrier. His Uncle: Richard Caldwell, his aunt: Kathleen Wilson, many nieces, nephews and cousins and two very special friends: Earl Beals and Tim Lyons.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. John Stevens and Rev. Tim Hughes officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Matthew Gragg and the Minton Family. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special Thank You to the Doctors and Nurses on the 2nd floor at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site at www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Caldwell family