FORT WORTH, TX - Thomas (Tim) Barbour Stewart passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was 77.

Tim was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Oct. 20, 1945, to Samuel Hall Stewart and Mary Barbour Stewart. He graduated from McMurry University in Abilene with a business degree, served in the Army in Vietnam from 1968-69, and worked for Sears in regional sales and store management for more than 40 years at stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in East Tennessee.