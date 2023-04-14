ROAN MOUNTAIN - Thomas Ray Gibbs, 79, Roan Mountain, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at his residence. A native of Avery County, North Carolina, he had lived his entire life in Roan Mountain. He was a son of the late Thomas Avery & Edith Roberts Gibbs. He was a 1961 graduate of Cloudland High School. He was a machinist. He was formerly employed at General Machine & Tool of Elizabethton and US Textile of Newland, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Wayne and James Gibbs. He was a member of Roan Mountain Holiness Church. He loved to mow yards, photography and sit on the porch smoking cigars.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years: Mary Thomas Gibbs. Two sons: Jake Gibbs, Roan Mountain and Jesse (Katie) Gibbs, Savannah, Georgia. Two daughters: Julia Gibbs and Jennifer Gibbs, both of Roan Mountain. Two granddaughters: Kourtney and Keiri Benfield, both of Spruce Pine, North Carolina, One grandson: Grey Gibbs, Hampton, Tenn.

