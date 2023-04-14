ROAN MOUNTAIN - Thomas Ray Gibbs, 79, Roan Mountain, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at his residence. A native of Avery County, North Carolina, he had lived his entire life in Roan Mountain. He was a son of the late Thomas Avery & Edith Roberts Gibbs. He was a 1961 graduate of Cloudland High School. He was a machinist. He was formerly employed at General Machine & Tool of Elizabethton and US Textile of Newland, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Wayne and James Gibbs. He was a member of Roan Mountain Holiness Church. He loved to mow yards, photography and sit on the porch smoking cigars.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years: Mary Thomas Gibbs. Two sons: Jake Gibbs, Roan Mountain and Jesse (Katie) Gibbs, Savannah, Georgia. Two daughters: Julia Gibbs and Jennifer Gibbs, both of Roan Mountain. Two granddaughters: Kourtney and Keiri Benfield, both of Spruce Pine, North Carolina, One grandson: Grey Gibbs, Hampton, Tenn.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, in the Roan Mountain Holiness Church with Pastor Don Julian officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service. There will not be a graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9959. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Gibbs family.