JONESBOROUGH - Thomas Nathan Cooper, age 59 of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in the VA Hospital in Mountain Home, Tennessee. He was a son of Toby Cooper and the late Mary Cooper, born to them on May 7, 1962 in College Park, Georgia. Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Cooper.
Thomas is survived by his father, Toby Cooper; his sister, Cynthia Gail Mitchell (Melvin), his brother, Samuel Cooper, his nieces, Amanda Ratner and Amber Wolfe, as well as several other relatives and friends left behind to cherish his memory.
A graveside service for Thomas Nathan Cooper will be conducted on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 10:50 A.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.