JOHNSON CITY - Thomas Martin Jones, 83, Johnson City passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the residence of his grandson. He was a native of Butler but had lived in Johnson City most of his life. Mr. Jones was a son of the late Joseph Jones and Alice Irick Jones. He was a general building contractor and had built many houses in Washington County. Mr. Jones attended Faith Freewill Baptist Church. He loved fishing, gardening, flowers, magic tricks and most of all traveling with his wife. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Thomas Casey; a granddaughter, Lashay Casey; five siblings, Dale Jones, Helen Johnson, Hazel Walker, Betty Fry and Frankie Clark.
Survivors include his loving wife, Alma Jean Graybeal Jones; a daughter, Anna Marie Jones of Ashland, Ohio; two grandsons, William Adam Casey and his wife, Kimberly of Jonesborough and Dean Fairchild of Ohio; great-grandchildren, Noah Carver, Lincoln Casey and Adalynn Casey; two brothers, Earl Jones of Elizabethton and James Thomas of North Carolina; a brother-in-law, Bud Clark; several nieces and nephews including Julia McQueen and husband, Ronnie and daughter, Chelsea and Earl “JR” Jones.
Funeral services for Mr. Jones will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Tom Lawson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be William Casey, Earl Jones, Dallas Delorto, Kenneth Miller, Bryan Blackmon, Mike Green, Thomas Mitchell and Noah Carver.
The family would like to give special thanks to Rev. James Chatman and Kenneth Miller for all they have done for the family.
