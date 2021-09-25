Thomas Howard Young
JONESBOROUGH - Thomas Howard Young, 78, of Jonesborough, Tenn., died on September 19, 2021, at home following an extended illness. He was born on December 18, 1942 in Warren County, N.C., to the late Thomas Eugene and Elizabeth Hicks Young. Tommy Young was a good and honorable man to the end. He lived a life of utmost integrity and faith in God.
He was the first in his family to go to college following his graduation as valedictorian of his high school class. He graduated from North Carolina State University (NCSU) with a B.S. in agricultural engineering. He began his career as a civil engineer with the USDA Soil Conservation Service and retired in 2005 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with over 40 years of civil service for the federal government.
Tommy was active in church throughout his life, serving as a deacon; a member of strategic planning committees; and a Sunday School teacher for decades. His community service extended beyond his church, including local organizations of Lions Club International, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tenn. He was also involved in numerous disaster relief efforts.
Tommy loved agricultural pursuits and spending time in nature. He was often at his happiest when he was admiring a local herd of dairy cows, planting trees, mowing his grass or hiking a portion of the Appalachian Trail. He shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren, while teaching them the quiet value of a job well done, even in difficult circumstances. Some of these difficulties occurred during his fishing trips, where Tommy admitted to “drowning more worms” than catching fish. He was more likely to provide dinner through his hunting trips, running his prized pack of beagles through the hills and hollows after wily cottontails, occasionally nabbing a swamp rabbit for the stewpot.
Tommy and his wife Cora Bell Young recently celebrated their golden anniversary of 50 years of marriage. He is survived by Cora, at their home; his daughter Elizabeth Young Evans (Trent Evans), of Catonsville, Md.; his son Gregory T. Young (Lauren Young) of Franklin, Tenn.; four grandchildren -- David Margulies, Anna Margulies, Wyatt Young and Cooper Young; three step-grandchildren -- Tyler Evans, Trevor Evans and Chloe Evans; and his brother Roy E. Young (Ann B. Young) of Six Mile, S.C.
The family extends sincere appreciation to Dr. Richard Rolen, Sentinel Homecare and Amedisys Hospice for their help in caring for Tommy.
The funeral will be a private family service at the Wise Baptist Church in Warren County, N.C. (the church Tommy attended as a youth) on Oct. 2, 2021. Burial will be at the Wise Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 1432 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Rd., Jonesborough, Tenn. 37659; or Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tenn., 1020 Jericho Rd., Kingsport, Tenn. 37662; www.netfoodbank.org
