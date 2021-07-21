JOHNSON CITY - Thomas Floyd Hurley, age 91 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at his home. He was a son of the late Jadie and Verna Estep Hurley born to them on September 23, 1929 in Johnson City.
Along with his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his sisters; Lillian Hughes and Virginia Howell, and his brother, R.G. Hurley.
Thomas is survived by his son-in-law, Rex Osborne and his sister-in-law, Patsy Wagner and husband Richard. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish his memory.
A graveside service for Thomas Floyd Hurley will be conducted on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Johnson City, with Pastor Greg Wagner officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 10:50 a.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services is honored to serve the Hurley Family.