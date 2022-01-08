Thomas F. Williams went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2021 after a brief illness. Tommy was of the Christian faith. He was born June 26, 1954 in Erwin, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bessie Mae Williams Wilson and W.A. Wilson, Sr., and Glennie Deaton Williams and Reverend Fulton Williams, Sr. Survivors include his wife Mary Sparks Williams. Brother-in-laws Steve Sparks (Debbie) and Mike Sparks. Children Heather Snapp (Steven) and Tyler F. Williams. His parents Maxine Wilson Williams Phillippi, and C.F. Williams, Jr. Brothers Doug Williams (Paula), and Michael Williams (Sue). Sisters Theresa W. Totel (Chuck), and Ginger W. Hodge. Grandchildren Ireland Snapp and Hollynn Snapp. Many nieces and nephews. To honor Tommy's request there will be no services. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Johnson City Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.