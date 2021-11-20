JOHNSON CITY - Thomas Edmond “Tommy” Branscom, 74, of Johnson City died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City, son of the late Millard Dean and Violet Rhea Church Branscom.
Tommy was of the Baptist faith.
He was a car dealer, who owned and operated Bo’s Auto Sales for forty years.
Tommy loved fishing and his favorite place was along the Watauga River.
In addition to his parents; two infant children, Thomas Ryan and James Michael; a sister, Katherine all preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy Louthen Branscom; son Thomas “Bo” Branscom; six sisters, Patricia, Barbara “Dean”, Linda, Sandy, Sherry, Ginger and two brothers, Rusty & Michael; a granddaughter, Brenya; several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes a special thanks to Ginger, Heather and Ross for their love and support.
Tommy is to be cremated and there are no public services scheduled at this time.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Branscom family. (423) 282-1521.