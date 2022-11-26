ELIZABETHTON - Thomas E. Edmundson, age 75, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home. Thomas was born in Galion, Ohio to the late Thomas E. Edmundson and Helen (Rivers) Edmundson.
Thomas was always making jokes and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a United States Army veteran, having served proudly in the Vietnam War. He retired as an engineer at ITT and was a member of the DAV and the American Legion. Thomas loved to fish, any sports, collecting knives and guns, riding by the lake, but most of all he loved family gatherings, spending time with his siblings and watching his grandson’s ballgames.
Those left to cherish and remember Thomas include his loving wife of 53 years, Laura Edmundson of the home; his children, Cory Edmundson and wife Karen and their children, Taylor and Conner all of Elizabethton and Heather Edmundson of Bristol, Tennessee; his siblings, Linda Ruhl and husband Terry and James Edmundson and wife Margaret; and his uncle, Bobby Rivers. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive.
A gathering of remembrance to honor and celebrate the life of Thomas E. Edmundson will begin with the Honor Guard at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Tuesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in honor of Thomas to the DAV.
We would like to especially thank Thomas’ providers at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, the Carter County EMS, and the staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the love and compassionate care shown to Thomas and his family.
