ELIZABETHTON - Thomas E. Edmundson, age 75, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home. Thomas was born in Galion, Ohio to the late Thomas E. Edmundson and Helen (Rivers) Edmundson.

Thomas was always making jokes and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a United States Army veteran, having served proudly in the Vietnam War. He retired as an engineer at ITT and was a member of the DAV and the American Legion. Thomas loved to fish, any sports, collecting knives and guns, riding by the lake, but most of all he loved family gatherings, spending time with his siblings and watching his grandson’s ballgames.

