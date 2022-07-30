ELIZABETHTON - Thomas “Dempsey” Shell, Sr., age 85, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Dempsey was born in Shell Creek, Tennessee to the late Ernest B. Shell and Delcie Dugger Shell. In addition to his parents, Dempsey was also preceded in death by a sister, Marie Starling; a brother-in-law, Charles W. Snodgrass; and a daughter-in-law, Donna C. Shell.

Dempsey was a loving husband and father and a United States Navy and Marine Corp Reserves veteran- having served as a radar man aboard the USS Noa DD 841. He was a real estate broker and developer for over 40 years and was the owner and operator of Shell Associates Real Estate and Development. Dempsey was instrumental in the development of Quail Hollow and West Links subdivisions. He was a member of the City Council, a life member of BPOE, the JC’s, and a member of the National and State Association of Realtors and NETAR. Dempsey had worked with the American Red Cross and enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting in the West and in Alaska. He loved to read, loved living at Watauga Lake for the past 30 years and loved his German Shepherds, “Shane”.