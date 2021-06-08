JOHNSON CITY - Thomas Cully “Tom” Keck, 73, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord in Heaven on Friday, June 4, 2021.
He was born on March 24, 1948 in Akron, Ohio and was lovingly adopted by the late Clyde and Lois Williams Keck on January 3, 1949.
Tom was a sweet natured person who loved the Lord with all of his heart and had outstanding faith. He enjoyed listening to Christian music, especially songs by Hank Williams. Those who were honored enough to know Tom, say his laugh and personality were contagious.
Those left to cherish his memory are his many friends, here and in Knoxville, but most notably his best friend, Rhonna McBride of Maryville.
A graveside service will be held for Tom at 11:00 on Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Oak Hill Cemetery, Johnson City. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom’s name to the Riverwood Christian Community by visiting www.abilityministry.com.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Keck family.